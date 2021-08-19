Community safety issues highlighted in Daventry's Day of Action

Safety issues talked about in Daventry.

Held at Daventry Market, the event saw representatives from the emergency services and local councils manning a stall offering information to shoppers as part of the Operation Unite campaign.

Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue showed people some of the life-saving equipment stored on their fire engines, and booked in home fire safety checks with visitors, who were also able to ask questions about any safety concerns they had.

PCSOs from Northamptonshire Police were also on hand to offer advice to visitors, as was Daventry Town Council's Community Ranger. Environmental Health Officers from West Northamptonshire Council visited local businesses to discuss any concerns they may have, while waste education officers offered recycling advice.

Safety first: the event in Daventry.