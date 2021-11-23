Community-minded club in Daventry given early Christmas present to help refugees in the district

Money will help refugees in the district. Picture: Pixabay.

The club received a £500 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.

Danetre Daventry Rotary Club offers skills, spare time and energy to help others and devotes a lot of energy toward fundraising for local projects. The club also facilitates fundraising and support for global projects improving people’s health and wellbeing and the club responds to disaster relief.

The Rotary Club is well known in the area for its Santa runs through the highways and byways of Daventry and local villages throughout December each year, fundraising as they go. This year is the 57th year of the Santa collection and the money collected will be used exclusively in the Daventry area as it is every year.

The donation from the Amazon team will go towards their project assisting refugees that are being accommodated locally, having fled from Afghanistan when the Taliban regained control.

Vivek Khanka, site leader at Amazon in Daventry, said: “The Danetre Daventry Rotary Club is an important charity in our community, offering support to people from all walks of life. We’re pleased to support its members and volunteers with this donation.”

Paul Blackwell, President of Danetre Daventry Rotary Club, added: “Amazon is a major employer in Daventry and one which Danetre Daventry Rotary are proud to be associated with for the combined good of our community. We hope to work with them again on other projects”.