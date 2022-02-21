Community groups in Daventry get a share of funds raised by food store

Worthwhile causes in Daventry are set to share vital funds this year as the Co-op welcomes the latest groups to its Local Community Fund.

The causes include 1st Daventry Guides, Long Buckby Green Spaces at Cotton End Park and Brington and Whilton Pre-school, who are set to receive a grant to help them deliver local projects in their community.

Thanks to Co-op members, more than £84m has been raised for more than 25,000 causes since 2016, simply by choosing Co-op branded products and services.

Some of the money will go to Long Buckby Green Spaces.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and ,embership at the Co-op said: “We know that this year is going to be another incredibly challenging year for local causes and communities. With the cost of living rising dramatically already this year, charities are likely to bear the brunt of people being more conscious about their spending.

"We are delighted to welcome a new round of causes to our Local Community Fund, providing much needed support for people in their local communities and making the world a fairer place.”

In November, it was announced that 12 local causes in Daventry had received £30,439 from the Local Community Fund taking the total since 2016 to £160,857.

Rebecca added: “The more members that select a local cause, the more funding they receive. Simply by shopping at Co-op and selecting a cause, you can make a real difference in your local community.”