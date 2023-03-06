Community backs proposals to open Lounge bar in former HSBC building in Daventry

A planning application has been submitted to ask for permission to open a Lounge bar in Daventry - and the community is generally excited.

Longers UK is looking to open a venue at the former HSBC site in Bowen Square in Daventry town centre, which closed its doors in September last year.

The chain already has 205 sites across the country in the form of ‘The Lounges’ and Cosy Club venues, including Kino Lounge in Kettering, Castello Lounge in Wellingborough, Lago Lounge in Rushden Lakes, Zapato Lounge in Northampton, Paletto Lounge in Corby and Bacco Lounge in Rugby.

A Lounge bar could be opened in the former HSBC site in Daventry.

Proposals submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) indicate a single storey extension on a grass area next to the building, which planners say would be “hidden by the entrance to flats that are on the upper floors”.

Planners also say the conversion of the former bank would represent around £1 million of investment and would create 30 jobs for the area, as well as welcoming a venue “with an emphasis on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for families (as well as four legged friends)”.

The applicants said in a planning statement: “The premises are located within the designated Daventry Town Centre, the application site is at the end of a rank of shops and the intention is to erect a small single storey extension on a small area of grass immediately adjacent to the property.

“Leases are for 15 years, so they invest very wisely and in high quality goods for every one of their sites; they are designed to last.

“Lounge’s history extends back to 2002, they have only closed six sites in total, the majority of which were legacy sites that were just too small for current offer and customer demand.

“Based on current proposals, the conversion of this property will represent an investment cost of approximately £1 million. Thus, not only do Lounges create jobs for their own business, they can assist in creating an employment draw for a much wider area, across both retail and hospitality.

“The extension would be hidden behind the entrance to the flats that are on the upper floors of the rank of shops.

“The new shopfront would match the other shopfronts in the centre. Accordingly, it is concluded that the proposal is in keeping with the character and appearance of the area.”

Following the submission of the planning application, a post was published on a public Facebook group - Daventry Notice Board, which garnered more than 350 like and nearly 150 comments, many of which were in support of the opening of the bar. A lot of commenters welcomed the prospect of having another place to eat in the town, with many pointing out the extensive options the chain offers celiacs. Another added that they would rather see buildings used than standing empty and another commenter said: “Anything that makes our town more vibrant is welcome”.