Communities unite to rid Daventry of litter after coronavirus restrictions eased

Cleaning up the streets of Daventry.

Residents were eager to get back outside and pull together to coincide with the Keep Britain Tidy #GreatBritishSpringClean initiative.

Three consecutive Saturday Community Litter Pick Walks were held in areas of the town previously identified as litter 'hotspots'.

Helpers of all ages have just targeted Middlemore, Stefen Hill and New Street Park.

Tidying up the town.

Daventry Town Council Chief Officer Deborah Jewell said: "Daventry Town Council is passionate about making a difference to the environment in all areas of Daventry town.

"In autumn 2020, DTC launched its #Litterheroes Campaign investing over £3k to purchase over 100 litter-picking kits, which were given out to local volunteers to encourage residents to target areas that can safely be cleared of litter to clean-up and generate a pride in the environment and community they live in.”

The picks were led by community ranger Charlotte Jones who was delighted by the attendance from residents who were happy to pledge their time to support the campaign alongside many ward councillors.

Mayor of Daventry and Chair of Daventry Town Council Cllr Karen Tweedale got hands for the clean up.

She said: “It was a delight to be able to participate in the Community Litter Pick Walk and to help look after the beautiful green space in the centre of our lovely town which is enjoyed by all.