Coming to Daventry! Best Businesswomen Awards 2025 finalists announced

Emma Youell Design Ltd is a finalist in the 2025 Best Business Women awards - Winners announced at the Gala in Oct.

The finalists for the prestigious Best Businesswomen Awards 2025 have been revealed, highlighting the grit, innovation, and leadership of women who are redefining success in business and the award ceremony is coming to Daventry!

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating the resilience and brilliance of Female Entrepreneurs in challenging times.

In a year marked by economic shifts, technological disruption, and continued pressure on work-life balance, female entrepreneurs have once again stepped up with remarkable resilience. These women haven’t just survived; they’ve adapted, innovated, and thrived, often while navigating the additional demands that come with being women in business in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judging panel was inspired by the level of tenacity, creativity, and strategic thinking demonstrated across all entries. Each finalist is an outstanding example of what it means to lead with both purpose and performance in today's ever-evolving entrepreneurial landscape.

Emma Youell working

The Best Businesswomen Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women across all industries. These awards celebrate the achievements of women who are not only building successful businesses but also breaking down barriers, creating impact, and inspiring others to follow.

One of the finalists is entrepreneur, Emma Youell, founder of Emma Youell Design Ltd. Emma has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best New Business category. Emma Youell Design Ltd provides video editing and dynamic animation services. Bringing stories to life through high-quality motion graphics, video production and post-production services, with a strong focus on creativity and technical excellence, delivering beautiful, engaging and educational content that can elevate brand messaging for any business.

Debbie Gilbert, founder of the Best Businesswomen Awards, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the 11th year of these awards, and once again, we’ve seen an incredible calibre of entries. Despite the mounting pressures faced by women in business, from funding gaps to rising costs to the mental load of balancing life and leadership, these finalists have shown that female entrepreneurship is stronger than ever. Our judging panel was truly impressed by the standard of entries, and we’re proud to shine a light on these trailblazing women.”

Emma Youell working

Emma Youell, Founder of Emma Youell Design Ltd, Said: “To be announced as a finalist in the Best New Business category is an achievement I never thought I’d see – I’m very proud of growing and scaling my business within the last 12 months and aim to grow and scale even further”

The winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Night at the Daventry Court Hotel, Daventry, on 10th October 2025 when the Gold Winners in each category will be revealed.