Come on Daventry District, show us your fun and fabulous Christmas jumpers!
Here at the Daventry Express we love to see people getting into the festive spirit.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 1:19 pm
So don’t be shy, show us your Christmas jumpers or Santa outfits - that goes for your children and pets too.
Christmas Jumper Day takes place on December 10 and began in 2012 to raise money for Save the Children.
It’s evolved since then and people donate to their own chosen charities by wearing crazy and colourful jumpers to school, work or for a day at home.
Tasteful or tacky, we love them all. Send your pictures to [email protected]