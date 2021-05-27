Colourful stalls light up streets for Daventry Town Council's Spring Market

Daventry Spring Market takes place on June 12.

Daventry Town Council has arranged for 40 independent stallholders to take part in the market from 10am – 3pm.

It will also feature mouth-watering savoury foods including German sausages, hog roast, Indian cuisine and gourmet burgers.

Newly appointed Mayor of Daventry and Chair of Daventry Town Council Cllr Karen Tweedale, said: “I am really looking forward to the Spring Market and it is so needed.

Don't miss the fabulous spring market.

"It is brilliant that we, the Town Council, are putting on this event for our community to look forward to. Our seasonal markets which we were able to host last year have proved to be very popular and the reception to them overwhelmingly positive so great that we get to host another.”

This is a free event, and all the family is welcome. Free parking is available too in the various car parks around the town.

The High Street will be closed on the day and stalls will be spread out along the whole of the street to allow for social distancing.