Colourful anniversary display of Mr Men & Little Miss at Daventry Museum
Daventry Museum is commemorating 50 years since the first Mr Men book was published in 1971 with a display bursting with colour and familiar, funny characters.
The 50th Anniversary display of Mr Men & Little Miss can be enjoyed from July 20 - September 4.
Rare items on display include a beanbag chair from the mid 1970s, a working Mr Bump radio from 1979, a Mr Tickle mirror from 1980 and two old records with actor Arthur Lowe narrating the stories.
The museum will be running a competition during the summer holidays, and there will be a chance to win some Mr Men prizes. Be sure to keep an eye out on the museum’s social media for more competition details in the coming weeks.
Visit www.daventrymuseum.org.uk for more information.