Colourful anniversary display of Mr Men & Little Miss at Daventry Museum

Who was your favourite?

The 50th Anniversary display of Mr Men & Little Miss can be enjoyed from July 20 - September 4.

The museum is commemorating 50 years since the first Mr Men book was published in 1971 with a display bursting with colour and familiar, funny characters.

Rare items on display include a beanbag chair from the mid 1970s, a working Mr Bump radio from 1979, a Mr Tickle mirror from 1980 and two old records with actor Arthur Lowe narrating the stories.

The museum will be running a competition during the summer holidays, and there will be a chance to win some Mr Men prizes. Be sure to keep an eye out on the museum’s social media for more competition details in the coming weeks.