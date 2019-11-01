Closing down sale signs go up at Bonmarche in Daventry as a buyer is sought

'Closing down sale' signs have appeared in the windows of a Bonmarche shop in Daventry as a buyer is sought for the business

The women's clothing store in Bowen Square, Daventry, seems set for closure after the business went into administration on October 19.

A spokesperson for the joint administrators said: “All stores remain open for business and up for sale as we continue to explore all options for the future of Bonmarché.

"As part of our review of the business, we have identified a proportion of our store network that could close if a buyer can’t be found.

"With a considerable amount of interest from prospective buyers, we remain confident that a sale can be achieved.”

Bonmarche, which specialises in clothing for the over-50s, employs 2,887 people but no jobs have been cut and no stores have actually closed yet.

The Yorkshire-based retailer also has branches in Abington Street, Northampton, and Weston Favell Shopping Centre.