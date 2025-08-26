Children’s charity gets support from scaffolding specialists

Big-hearted team mates at Midland Scaffolding Services have pledged to take on an ultra-marathon charity challenge in a bid to raise thousands of pounds to help disabled children.

Charity champions at the Northamptonshire-based business have been inspired to undertake the fitness feat after colleague Gary Rouse’s daughter Poppy was born with Down’s syndrome and a serious heart condition, TOF, for which she will undergo urgent surgery in September.

Northampton father-of-15 Gary, who’s worked at Midland Scaffolding Services (MSS) for 26 years, welcomed the support shown by the business where Contracts Director Ben Ekins and Estimator Jordan Harrison, have pledged to run 50 Miles for Poppy to raise thousands for the charity Caudwell Children.

Numerous businesses within the industry have also shown their support for the fundraising campaign, donating incredible prizes for a charity raffle. The company will stage a special family fun day for its team and their families to welcome Ben and Jordan across the finish line at the end of their charity challenge, which will see the dynamic duo run from Birmingham to Northampton on September 19.

Gary Rouse with daughter Poppy.

Doting dad Gary said since baby Poppy’s arrival in December it has been an emotional and anxious time for him and his partner Natalie, with months of ongoing hospital admissions, medical appointments with heart specialists and getting to grips with tube feeding.

He said: “Obviously our time with Poppy has been enjoyable, but it’s been hard work, the hardest time of our lives probably. We’ve known since day one she’d need to have her operation – it’s really tough but we are battling on through.”

The Northampton couple also have to juggle a hectic home life where the majority of their 15 children still live and are now coming to terms with the fact Poppy will need heart surgery in September, sooner than they had originally anticipated.

In the run up to the charity challenge, caring colleagues Ben and Jordan have been busy clocking up the miles training for the run of their lives.

Taking on the charity challenge are Ben Ekins and Jordan Harrison from Midland Scaffolding Services.

Ben said: “We’re hoping to raise £20,000, however if we can beat that target it would be amazing. We chose the charity because it helps so many families and as Poppy progresses through her life the charity will be there to help with whatever she needs. We’re staging our family fun day at the finish line as we always hold an annual event for charity and this is very close to our hearts as it is for one of our own we are doing this for.”

Having recently become a parent for the first time, Poppy’s plight particularly hit home for Jordan. He said: “This cause is so close to our hearts because Gary has served with us for so long and being a new father myself it very much resonates with me. We’ve got to finish this for Poppy – there’s a little girl we need to help fund money for so she and her family can have as good a life as possible in the future.”

Gary’s willing his team mates to cross the finish line. “It’s amazing what they are doing. I’d say to them both, good luck, believe in yourself. If you believe you will conquer it. It will be tough but I am sure somehow you will get across the line.”

The money raised will go to Caudwell Children; the charity strives to give disabled and autistic children the confidence and ability to reach their full potential.

Claire Marshall, CEO at Caudwell Children, said: “We are deeply inspired by Ben and Jordan’s incredible 50-mile challenge, and so grateful they chose to support Caudwell Children.

“Their generosity directly helps children like Poppy, helping them access the support, tools and opportunities they need to thrive. Whether it’s through autism assessments, short breaks, mobility and sensory equipment, or our Shaping Futures programme, we personalise our support to every child’s strengths and needs. We want to ensure that every disabled and neurodivergent child has the chance to achieve their dreams and reach their full potential, on their own terms.”

Gary added: “I knew it would be a tough year and the whole of this year has been tough. But if we can get to the end of it, Poppy’s had the operation, there’s some sort of improvement and we start going in the right direction, then it might feel a bit better.”

To support or donate visit 50 Miles For Poppy is fundraising for Caudwell Children