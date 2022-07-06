Children's cancer charity gets £1,000 from Daventry firm to help spread a little joy

A charity supporting children battling cancer has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

Chelsea’s Angels was set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton, who lost her battle with cancer aged just three.

The charity gifts ‘a box full of happiness’ to help alleviate boredom whilst children with cancer are staying in hospital, offering distraction at a very tough time and helping create memories. The boxes contain puzzles, pens, colouring books, games, dolls, beauty items, anything the child has a favourite of, and a £50 voucher of the child’s choice.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charity workers with the boxes.