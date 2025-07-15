Charity’s £4.1 million house draw partnership boost will kickstart a revolution in MND research

A CUTTING-EDGE project which will help researchers get even closer to potential new treatments for motor neurone disease (MND) has received a £4.1 million boost from the Omaze Million Pound Draw.

In May, the Northampton-based MND Association announced it had been chosen as the next charity partner for the Omaze Million Pound Draw, with one lucky winner getting the keys to a stunning £4million beachfront home in Sussex, together with £250,000 in cash.

Omaze pledged to donate a minimum of £1million to support the Association’s work but this week, at a special event held at the Sussex house, it was revealed that £4.1 million had been raised. The money will help to fuel progress in MND research by allowing more people living with MND to get involved in potentially life-changing clinical trials.

MND Association Chief Executive Tanya Curry said: “It’s hard to put into words just how much the incredible amount raised means to all of us - it represents a real beacon of hope for the whole MND community.

The money raised from the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will support the Association's Research Nurse Network

“Since our partnership with Omaze began in May more than 300 people will have been told they have MND and at the same time they will have been told there is no treatment, there is no cure.

“The money raised will help us change that. Your generosity will help us rewrite what it means to be diagnosed with MND and start a revolution in MND research. Through the development of our Research Nurse Network many more people with MND will be empowered to access cutting edge clinical trials, paving the way for the breakthrough we are all so impatient to see.

“This amazing partnership really will change lives and we couldn’t be more grateful to the whole Omaze Community for their incredible support - thank you.”

The draw was won by 71-year-old taxi driver James Moughton, who said winning the house would change his family’s life forever.

James Oakes, President of Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is thrilled that James has won this beautiful beachside house in Sussex, while also contributing to the massive £4.1 million raised for the MND Association.

“Omaze offers people the chance to win spectacular houses, while also introducing charities to new audiences that they wouldn't normally reach - it’s a real win-win for entrants and our charity partners. We’re immensely proud that the Omaze Community has now raised over £97 million for good causes across the UK.”

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org