Charity celebrates 25 years of helping families in Daventry district

Celebrating the 25th birthday are Jean Morgan (Chair) with Matt Foreman (Scheme Manager).

Home-Start Daventry and South Northants supports families struggling with issues such as mental health, domestic abuse, disabilities, substance use, children’s behaviour and loneliness.

They managed to keep their services running during the pandemic and volunteers and staff found new ways to help via phone, FaceTime, Zoom calls and WhatsApp messaging.

Since restrictions lifted it has resumed its outdoor fitness and fun sessions (for under-fives) which currently take place on Tuesdays from10am to 11.30am at Eastern Way Playing Field, Daventry (near the Icon) and at 10am at Rawlings Close Play Park, Daventry on Thursdays.

Scheme manager Matt Foreman said: “We know that the need for our services is there, more now than ever; we have the willingness to support more isolated and vulnerable children, families and parents – we just need the funding to meet more of this need.”

Celebrations to mark the 25th year took place at the AGM, at Courteen Estate in Northampton.