Centenary celebrations reunite Flore WI after coronavirus pandemic put stop to gatherings

There will be Morris dancing.

Flore WI will meet for an evening of music and dancing after their centenary celebrations had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will meet at Brodie Lodge Playing Field at 7pm - their first face-to-face meeting since February 2020.

Jillian Hodgkinson, assistant secretary of Flore WI, said: "We were formed in 1920, a thriving WI that sadly closed in 2005 due to lack of members.

The Flore WI banner carried at the Northampton County Federation of WI's (NCFWI) centenary celebration at Althorpe 2018.

"In 2008 we leafleted the village and had an overwhelming response to restart. Since then we have developed a very friendly group of around 30 members. The reputation of

Jam and Jerusalem have long gone and encourage all women over 18 years to join."

She said it's a great way to meet other women, especially if you are new to the village.

Flore WI has a variety of speakers at the meetings.

"We have many social events and always looking for new ideas," added Jillian.

She said Tuesday's meet up is for WI members past and present only.

"We are trying to track down anyone who has been a member of our WI and inviting them," added Jillian

"We have been quite successful. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris and Anne Rodwell, Chairman of Northamptonshire WI Federation, are two of the guests."

Ladies will be invited to join a group of female Morris dancers who will be performing their new dance 'Waiting for the Vaccine'. Drinks and refreshments will be served.

The event will take place in Millennium Hall if the weather is bad.