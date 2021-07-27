Celebrating community spirit at Southbrook's fun-filled Big Thank You day

Daventry Town Council (DTC) worked in partnership with Northamptonshire Sport in the organisation of the Southbrook Estate Big Thank You Community Clean Up and Celebration.

A successful application submitted by Northamptonshire Sport for a Virgin Media and O2 Together Fund allowed various partnership agencies to organise the event hosted at Southbrook Community Centre and the Fishponds.

The day included a litter pick, picnic, sporting games and activities as provided by local sports clubs and groups.

Children and families enjoyed all sorts of activities from bowls to tennis and athletics, to a dance demonstration by Expressions Dance.

The Big Thank You event was well attended by local residents, Town Councillors Mike Arnold, Malcolm Ogle and Janet Matthews, PCSOs Stephen Sangster and Kirsten Bates, DTC Town Ranger Charlotte Jones and the Mayor of Daventry Cllr Karen Tweedale.

Karen said: “It was such a pleasure joining in this fun family event. It was a great day with lots of participants and smiling faces.”

“DTC held its first community litter picking event on the Fishponds back in September last year as part of our successful #Littereroes Campaign. This has concentrated on encouraging residents to target areas that can easily be cleared of litter to ensure the town stays as litter free as possible. A big thank you to our amazing volunteers who gave up their time today and help to raise awareness of our Litterheroes Campaign.

"Daventry is lucky to have such champions of the town!”

DTC provided litter picking equipment for use on the day, the fund has allowed organisers to purchase additional equipment, which will also be available for members of the Southbrook community to start their own regular collections after the event.

Organisers would like to thank the following for their funding and huge support in making this event happen: Virgin Media O2 Together Fund; Bromford Housing Group; Daventry Volunteer Centre, DSLV School, Futures Housing Group; Northamptonshire Children’s Trust; Northamptonshire Sport; Orbit; Southbrook Community Centre & West Northamptonshire Council.

Aldi, Tesco and Waitrose stores in the town provided healthy refreshments.

