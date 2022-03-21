Canalside art studio in Braunston is 'little slice of heaven' for community

Artist Heather Hindle made the brave decision to open her own studio in Braunston in 2019.

Serendipity Art Studio offers an eclectic mix of 15 local artists work as well as quality art supplies, fun art workshops.

Heather told this newspaper: "The last two years have been tough, but I'm determined to stay here. It's a a real artists' hub for the local community. Here you can commission an artist to create something special or pick up something unique without having to pay gallery prices."

When Heather moved into the space on the Grand Union Canal, she wanted to provide a magical place for artists and visitors.

She went on: "We had planned to use the space to provide a variety of workshops and as a creative hub for the local community.

"For various reasons we weren’t entitled to any of the government help; so after the third lockdown my two studio partners couldn’t justify spending so much rent on a building we couldn’t use.

"Then, when we could use it, we weren't able to do workshops because of the coronavirus rules."

Left on her own in a quiet empty space and left to find her own rent, Heather was daunted but not put off her dream.

Heather said: "I am so determined to make a success of it.

"My studio is now full of a variety of local artists work to sell, as an artist myself it can be quite isolating, so it’s fantastic to have so many like-minded people around to help support each other.

"I have everything here from two eight-foot dragons to a tree made from carrier bags. It really is an eclectic mix."

She said even though the sales are coming in, she takes little commission.

"I needed to think of other ways to make the space pay for itself," added Heather.

"So I took a bit of a risk and started stocking quality art supplies. I also try to sell them at the best prices possible too.

"So, with the workshops, commissions for my own work, selling art supplies and other people's art, it will help me generate enough income to cover the rent, which is all I need. I’m not greedy, I just really want to keep my space."

Heather hopes to meet more visitors now warmer months are on their way.

She said: "It’s a lovely spot to come and mooch and sit outside and watch the boats go by with a nice hot coffee.

"It’s my little slice of paradise. I haven’t made a penny since I moved in as I just reinvest back into the studio to make it nicer. This place is heaven, so I'm going to do my best to make it work."

The studio is ppen Tuesday to Sunday from 11am-6pm. It's closed on Mondays. Telephone 07446 891 925 or visit Serendipity Art Studio on Facebook.

