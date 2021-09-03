Can you identify flying beastie creating a buzz in Braunston?

Basking in the sunshine.

The picture was taken by Fran Haynes, who lives in the village.

She was surprised to discover the large colourful chap on her car.

"The general consensus is that it could be a mimic hornet hover fly, or cicada killer wasp," she said.

Can you identify this fun guy?

"But whatever it was, it was happily basking in the sunshine on our car!"

Can you identify this big winged chap? Please email [email protected]