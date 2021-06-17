Campaigners stage protest in Daventry against online retailer Amazon
Campaigners staged a protest in Daventry yesterday (Wednesday) against online retailer Amazon.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:35 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:36 am
They launched a whistleblowers’ hotline for workers wanting to complain about the company.
Activists from the Unite union have accused the corporate giant of “poor treatment” of staff and anti-union tactics around the world.
They unfurled a giant banner at Amazon s Fulfilment Centre in Daventry and also took to the streets of the town centre.
Amazon hit back by saying they offer 'excellent pay, excellent benefits and excellent opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment.'