Campaigners hopeful it's not end of road for vital Daventry 'lifeline' after bus firm announces talks taking place

Campaigners are still hopeful that it’s not the end of the road for a ‘lifeline’ bus service that runs from Daventry to Banbury.

Stagecoach West first said it would cease the 200 bus on April 2 due to low passenger numbers.

But West Northamptonshire Council and Oxfordshire County Council stepped in and jointly made arrangements to fund the service on its current timetable until August 27.

Talks are taking place about the future of the service.

Rachel Geliamassi, Managing Director at Stagecoach West said: “We are currently in talks with the relevant local authorities to determine whether their funding for the Service 200 will continue from August 2022. This will determine whether the service can continue to operate.

"We will notify customers as soon as we have had confirmation.”