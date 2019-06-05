Campaign launched to spend just a fiver in independent shops to breath new life into Daventry's town centre

Shoppers are being urged to support Daventry town centre and its independent retailers as part of a new campaign this weekend.

Independent retailers in Daventry are taking part in the national Fiver Fest, which launches this Saturday and encourages more people to shop in Daventry's town centre and high street.

These bright Fiver Fest posters will be on show in participating Daventry businesses to let shoppers know they are taking part in the campaign.

Shops, cafés, restaurants, pubs and other businesses involved are all putting on special £5 offers for the duration of the week-long campaign, with the deals being shown on colourful posters around Daventry and online.

Cheryl Thallon, founder member of independent retailers' group Daventry Retail Forum, said: “We’re joining the National Fiver Fest to give people some great bargains for local shoppers, but also to showcase the town and the great shops and businesses we have here.

“The Fiver Fest promotes the main message – 'if every adult in Daventry spent just £5 a week with their local independent shops and businesses instead of online or at the big supermarkets or chain stores it would be worth £7 million going directly into our local economy'.

“On average each independent business has around 12 local suppliers who are also often independent, family-run businesses. So that £5 spent is re-spent locally as well, further helping the town.

"And the beauty of spending £5 is that it’s easy, guilt-free and pretty much anyone can do it.

"Tiny actions like this can make a huge impact when lots of people vote with their feet."

The campaign runs until the following Saturday, June 15, and more than 30 other towns across the country are also backing the initiative.

It is being spearheaded by Totally Locally, a free marketing campaign for towns to use which has been successful in helping buck the trend of declining high streets.

Branding and marketing expert Chris Sands, who founded the campaign in North Yorkshire in 2010, said: “Independent businesses are the lifeblood of our high streets and town centres, run by incredibly passionate and knowledgeable people, often pouring their life savings into their businesses.

"Everyone is aware of the challenges our high streets are facing and, so far, there has been a lot of talk, but no real actions.

"We decided to coordinate a National Fiver Fest to celebrate our independent businesses and high streets, spreading the word about our £5 message and get people back into our town centres and supporting their high street.

“Since I created the Totally Locally toolkit and campaign, towns involved have gone on to win the High Street of the Year competition and other awards for turning their towns around, the number of empty shops in their town reduced, created new markets and events and, most of all, the businesses have started to work together to promote their town and each other.

“Collaborating, sharing ideas and marketing each other’s businesses sounds simple but it is quite an alien concept to a lot of retailers. Once towns start to work this way it has a massive benefit to residents, businesses and the surrounding supply chain, making towns a better place to live and work, with better facilities and employment.”

Some examples of Fiver Fest offers include:

Jeeves @ 54 Barber Shop, High Street: Any product for £5 when purchased with any haircut. A saving of between £4-£10.

BW Male & Sons Furnishers, High Street: An extra five per cent off marked price on all stock items.

Bread & Circus Artisan Bakery, Sheaf Street: Coffee and a tart for £5. An average saving of £2.80.

Bread & Circus Artisan Pizzeria, Sheaf Street: Margarita pizza for £5. A saving of £4.50.

Sheaf Street Health Store, Sheaf Street: Any four packets of Eat Real 113g crisps for £5. A saving of £2.56.

The Courtyard Café, Bishops Court: All-day breakfast and a hot drink for £5. A saving of £4.49.

Any Daventry independent businesses wanting to take part in the Fiver Fest can contact Daventry Retail Forum coordinator Lorna White by phoning 01327 878 050 or emailing lorna.w@viridian-nutrition.com.