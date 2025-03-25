Businessmen unveil multi-million-pound vision to revive Northamptonshire lido to create 'focal point' for town
Longtime friends Peter O’Neill and Tim Perkins want to bring Daventry Lido back to life – after it closed down in 2006 and has remained vacant ever since – but claim they have been unable to secure a meeting with WNC despite six months of emails and calls.
Both grew up in Daventry and have since gone on to run successful companies – one in the UK and Caribbean, the other as a director for a UAE wealth fund based overseas.
Their plans involve reopening the pool as a year-round swimming venue, introducing restaurants, and making it a “focal point” in Daventry, similar to the successful Saltdean Lido near Brighton.
The pair say the town is “crying out” for a project like this.
Peter said: “I love Daventry. I’ve got a lot of family here. I’ve run a business here for 25 years. I just feel Daventry needs more than it’s got.
“I remember when the Daventry swimming pool was open – it was great. It was a focal point. If they’re done properly, they’re great. It’d bring more people to the town. I think the potential is fantastic. We just want a conversation opened with the council.”
Tim added: “It’s a very early vision. We want to do something similar to Saltdean Lido: a big pool, facilities, a couple of restaurants, a wellness centre. It’d be done properly and to a high-spec. Few million quid.”
Asked where the idea came from, Tim said: “We just thought, ‘Daventry needs a focal point.’ That area with the cinema and restaurants is starting to get better, but it needs a bit more of an injection. If you had something down there with the lido open all year round, you could have cold swimming in the winter. There are all sorts of possibilities. It’s very early doors – we’re just testing the water, but literally, the response has been dreadful [from WNC].”
Saltdean Lido’s features include swimming facilities, dining options, wedding venues, private hire spaces, a gym, a workspace, a library, and a range of events, including "Dogtember," a special event for dog owners.
A WNC spokesman said: “We always welcome ideas and proposals from residents and businesses about ways to shape future development and amenities for West Northants and thank Mr O’Neill and Mr Perkins for getting in touch with our officers.
"We have provided an initial response and will be engaging with them further in the near future to understand the feasibility of their business model."
