Buckle up for dream holiday of a lifetime with Kilsby travel guru Grant

Grant has always been hungry for travel, so much so that he's turned his passion into a career.

He has launched his own business with Travel Counsellors and says it's his job - and duty - to ensure he provides the right holiday for the right client.

Grant said: "I have a great passion for travel, having worked in various aspects of the industry for over 30 years.

"I have travelled extensively in both a professional capacity as cabin crew, and personally – from a short trip on a UK break to Bournemouth - to white water rafting down the Zambezi in Zimbabwe, and the Maldives, with its crystalline waters with beautiful shades of blue, swaying palm trees, and sparking white sand under the limitless blue skies – one of many choices for an idyllic beach getaway. I will find you a place which truly has the dream of luxury and tranquillity."

He said his job is to make sure his customers get a holiday that is memorable and meaningful.

"I start by learning all about my customer, their family, their preference and needs so that I can use all of our knowledge to ensure they get the best value for your money, as well as having a great holiday."

Grant takes care of all books with airlines and hotels and gives customers status updates all along to give peace of mind.

He has always loved getting away from it all.

He added: "I provide 24 hour support, seven days a week.

"I'm proud to be part of the travel industry in these trying times and I can't wait to start getting people away and making precious memories again."

Telephone Grant Bowles on (01788) 670038, email [email protected], visit /www.travelcounsellors.co.uk/grant.bowles or search for Grant Bowles Travel Counsellors on Facebook.

