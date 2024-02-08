Britain’s Got Talent finalist is guest at popular music nights at Kilsby pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s Got Talent star Sean Ryder Wolf is looking forward to his next performance at a Kilsby pub.

Sean, one of the UK’s most renowned swing swingers and part of Britain’s Got Talent finalists ‘Jack Pack’, kicked off a series of regular performances at The George.

The nights combine toe-tapping hits with a two or three-course meal.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Sean Ryder Wolf.

The performances are being held in the venue’s winter garden - an al fresco space at the pub that has been transformed into a snug dining area complete with glass walls, insulated roof, and log burners.

Sean Ryder Wolf and the Jack Pack found fame when they became Britain’s Got Talent finalists. After signing to Simon Cowell’s record label, the group achieved massive success following their Top 10 debut album, which has taken them across the globe throughout the last decade.

The swing vocal harmony quartet have performed at prestigious venues including The Royal Albert Hall and The London Palladium, and even sang for King Charles at royal residence St James’s Palace in 2014.

Sean’s event in January attracted a full house, with plans for him to return later in the year.

Hari outside The George.

The next music night takes place on February 16, courtesy of Andi Wolf, again accompanied by a two or three-course

meal.

Chef patron Hari Krishnamurthy said: “We hosted a few live music nights in 2023 and they proved a hit, so we wanted to make sure we got some of the best talent we could find to entertain guests in a unique way.

"Our first night with Sean was brilliant, and we’re looking forward to hosting regular food and music nights in 2024.

“There’s no entry charge, but this is very much about enjoying the entertainment while you sit down for dinner. People keep their table for the whole night, so they can relax, eat some great food, and watch some brilliant talent in action.”

Since it was relaunched in August 2022, The George has proved a hit with locals and people from further afield, offering a range of food from pub classics to Asian-inspired dishes, Sunday lunch, afternoon tea and brunch. It has now also launched regular tapas nights.

The pub’s monthly cookery classes are back for 2024, giving people the chance to learn how to cook authentic Asian dishes from the experienced team, as well as the popular Hari’s Supper Club, which showcases dishes from different

regions of India on a set menu.

Hari added: “We’re always looking to build on what we’ve created at The George since we took over, which is both a local, community-focused pub and a destination dining venue that people travel from across the Midlands to visit.

"We’re excited about the year ahead and can’t wait to welcome people for our regular events and to try food from our broad, varied menu.”

Visit The George’s website at www.thegeorgeatkilsby.co.uk for more.