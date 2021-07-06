Brington and Whilton pre-school children take a walk on the wild side to help charity

Children help charity.

They took part in the Big Toddle last week and raised £30 for children's charity Barnardo s.

The children dressed as wild animals and walked 3.49km around the beautiful Whilton countryside.

Patricia Dominici, manager of the pre-school told us: “The children looked fantastic in their animal costumes and did a brilliant job of walking quite a long way together. The pre-school love helping to raise money for charity while having lots of fun."