Brington and Whilton pre-school children take a walk on the wild side to help charity
Walking on the wild side was roaring good fun for children who go to Brington and Whilton Pre-school.
They took part in the Big Toddle last week and raised £30 for children's charity Barnardo s.
The children dressed as wild animals and walked 3.49km around the beautiful Whilton countryside.
Patricia Dominici, manager of the pre-school told us: “The children looked fantastic in their animal costumes and did a brilliant job of walking quite a long way together. The pre-school love helping to raise money for charity while having lots of fun."
For more information about Brington and Whilton pre-school visit www.bringtonandwhiltonpreschool.org.uk, Facebook or contact 07546 440572, email [email protected]