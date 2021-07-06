Brington and Whilton pre-school children take a walk on the wild side to help charity

Walking on the wild side was roaring good fun for children who go to Brington and Whilton Pre-school.

By Lucie Green
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:23 am
Children help charity.

They took part in the Big Toddle last week and raised £30 for children's charity Barnardo s.

The children dressed as wild animals and walked 3.49km around the beautiful Whilton countryside.

Patricia Dominici, manager of the pre-school told us: “The children looked fantastic in their animal costumes and did a brilliant job of walking quite a long way together. The pre-school love helping to raise money for charity while having lots of fun."

For more information about Brington and Whilton pre-school visit www.bringtonandwhiltonpreschool.org.uk, Facebook or contact 07546 440572, email [email protected]

