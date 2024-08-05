Brian James Trailers receive the King’s Award for Enterprise
Lewis James, the grandson of founder Brian James, took over the reins just before the pandemic and the subsequent global economic downturn, but has overseen strong export sales, the launch of new products, and expansion into new markets.
‘We are incredibly proud to receive The King’s Award and I accept it on behalf of our staff, dealers, and business partners’ said Lewis. ‘There are exciting times ahead with the launch of new products into new market sectors, as well as further international expansion.’
Brian James Trailers was founded over 40 years ago and initially started making trailers focussed on the motorsport sector. As the business grew, it broadened its product range to design and produce trailers for construction and other industries including tipper, flatbed, and plant trailers.
All design and manufacturing takes place from their Northamptonshire factories, then sold through a global dealer network. The company has always been an innovator and earlier this year launched the Race Transporter 7, a high-specification enclosed car trailer made with lightweight materials to take into account the increasing weight of electric vehicles and larger sports utility vehicles (SUVs).
