Brave Daventry woman falls for partner in big way to help cancer charity that gives so much

Happier times...Ashley and Sian.

Sian Ball took part in a sky dive to raise money for Macmillan Cancer, which helps her and fiance Ashley Malin.

She was joined by Ashley's mother Mimi and dad Alan to raise money for the charity.

Sian told The Gusher: "We went up to 13,000ft and did a freefall for around 8,000ft which lasted for 50 seconds.

Ashley has been in and out of hospital since his diagnosis.

"The parachute was pulled and we were pulled back a bit and the tandem divers who were strapped to us could spin us or let us float down."

Sian said the freefall view was 'indescribeable'.

"It was like being a bird," Sian added.

Ashley had his feet firmly on the ground to record the stunt and said he was 'very proud' of the trio.

Ashley keeps feet firmly on the ground.

The family smashed their £1,000 target, helped by a £500 donation from Lloyds banking services.

Sian added: "Ashley's doing really well but it's so hard seeing the person you love going through this."