Brand new shop set to open soon at ‘a fantastic location’ in Daventry town centre

A “brand new store” is opening soon at “a fantastic location” in Daventry town centre – here is what we know so far.

The Works, a discount retailer selling a variety of books, art and craft materials, gifts, toys, games and stationery in Great Britain and Ireland, is opening a shop “later this week” in Bowen Square.

The retail unit in Daventry town centre was previously leased by a major high street store, Clintons, which closed down on Tuesday, October 17. Prior to its closure, the unit was listed for lease online for more than a month.

A spokesperson for The Works said: “We are very excited to be opening a brand new store in Daventry later this week.

“At The Works, we aim to inspire our customers to read, learn, create and play, and our stores play a very important part in this.”

The company, founded in 1981 by Mike and Jane Crossley, has more than 500 stores across the UK and Ireland as of September 2023.

“Bowen Square is a fantastic location, and we can’t wait to provide the local community with the products they love at great value.

“We look forward to welcoming new customers from Daventry and the surrounding areas through our doors in the run up to Christmas,” said a spokesperson for The Works.

