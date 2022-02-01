Brand new development will see small collection of homes built in Norton

Orbit Homes will deliver a small collection of houses in Norton.

Gouldens View will deliver eight affordable properties, including five social rented homes and three shared ownership homes.

The houses will be developed by Snowden Homes and then transferred to the Northampton Rural Housing Association. Orbit Homes will manage the development process on behalf of the Northampton Rural Housing Association, and act as the development agent to deliver the homes.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes are being built in Norton.

Carlo Albertini, land manager at Orbit Homes, said: “Facilitating the development of these eight homes at Gouldens View provides an excellent opportunity to solidify our partnership with the council and work in collaboration with Northampton Rural Housing Association and Snowden Homes to deliver a small collection of houses which are excellent quality and affordable.

"We look forward to delivering these homes and creating a new thriving community in Norton.”