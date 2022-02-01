Brand new development will see small collection of homes built in Norton
More homes are being built in a village near Daventry.
Orbit Homes will deliver a small collection of houses in Norton.
Gouldens View will deliver eight affordable properties, including five social rented homes and three shared ownership homes.
The houses will be developed by Snowden Homes and then transferred to the Northampton Rural Housing Association. Orbit Homes will manage the development process on behalf of the Northampton Rural Housing Association, and act as the development agent to deliver the homes.
Carlo Albertini, land manager at Orbit Homes, said: “Facilitating the development of these eight homes at Gouldens View provides an excellent opportunity to solidify our partnership with the council and work in collaboration with Northampton Rural Housing Association and Snowden Homes to deliver a small collection of houses which are excellent quality and affordable.
"We look forward to delivering these homes and creating a new thriving community in Norton.”
Planning permission was granted for the eight affordable houses in September 2021. The development is set to be completed by 2023.