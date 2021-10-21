Bold and beautiful new Daventry shops to entice geeks, artists and crafters

Husband and wife team Thomas and Katie Grosvenor have been busy getting their new shop bright and beautiful ready for its grand opening on Saturday, October 30.

They are on a mission to share their love for all things geeky with the opening of Geek Retreat in High Street.

From games and superhero movies to anime and sci-fi, Geek Retreat promises to be a fun and friendly place to meet, eat, trade and game.

Geek Retreat's grand opening takes place from 10am on October 30 with Join us in our celebration, with a cosplay competition, dungeons and dragons character creation, free-to-play games and tasty food.

Emporio Amanda, in High Street, is run by Amanda Rose Gotsch and sells arts, crafts, clothes and everything in between.

Amanda said she's thrilled with the community feedback and praise for the new shop, which is the perfect stop for gifts and quirky buys.

"We have had a wonderful response from the people of Daventry, " she said.

"We are all truly grateful to everyone for all of their beautiful compliments and support."

She is inviting people to rent space in her shop to sell their products.

Hooked art gallery, Sheaf Street, has now opened its doors and is an extension of Evergreen Art Cafe. The gallery includes a completely unique profile of artists and products and also specialises in art, home and framing.

The shop stocks a wide variety of established as well as up-and-coming artists of the contemporary and pop art scene, with both high-end original artworks and affordable limited edition prints.

Staff said : "Our artwork is fun, colourful and sometimes humorous.

"Our homeware ranges from beautifully hand painted furniture, to soft furnishings to vases, books and more. Our concept is to inspire you to add a pop of colour to your home. At Hooked you will be able to ‘shop the look’ by purchasing a bespoke set of drawers, a painting, a lamp and some vases all in one place with something for every taste."

There's a brand new workshop at the back of the shop that has been kitted out with all the latest in framing equipment

"We hope it is clear to our brand new and potential customers that we are passionate about all aspects of the business and we hope to bring something unique and fresh to Daventry."

All the shops have pages on Facebook.

