BICSc launches new training app at Interclean Amsterdam 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) will announce the exclusive launch of the new BICSc Training App at Interclean Amsterdam 2024.

For the first time ever, the Institute’s phenomenally popular Virtual Training Suite is being launched in app form, with news of the industry-wide introduction of the inaugural training app revealed at the show.

In another first, as well as revealing the new training app at the BICSc stand 06.204, experts from the Institute have been specially selected to host live demonstrations within healthcare settings at the show, which runs from 14-17 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new BICSc Training App allows users to access all their training on the go. In addition to accessing training online, the new app enables candidates to also utilise tablets and mobile devices for their training requirements.

BICSc Launches New Training App

The latest addition adds to the breadth of training options available giving candidates the choice to train face-to-face, from their desktop/laptop, or on the go as BICSc continues to evolve, pushing the boundaries and harnessing the latest technologies in the process.

BICSc Group Managing Director, Neil Spencer-Cook, said: “This is a fantastic development for BICSc. We’re thrilled to be adding to our already comprehensive offering by announcing the news of our third app, designed to make life easier for our members and training candidates.

“I am delighted we are able to continue evolving in the way that we are, giving all candidates the choice of how they want to train because everybody is different and has their own approach to learning and training. We want to ensure all our wide-ranging content is easier to view and accessible no matter where you are in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By announcing the launch of our latest app, we are demonstrating how we continue to fulfil our mission of protecting the operative, by ensuring they’re not only getting the correct training but that they are also able to access the training in a way that suits them and their lifestyle.”

BICSc Launches New Training App

At Interclean Amsterdam, one of the world’s leading trade shows for cleaning and hygiene professionals, the BICSc team of professionals will host a range of live demonstrations focused on healthcare settings.

Experts from BICSc have been specially selected to deliver demonstrations and share knowledge at the show’s healthcare arena. Delegates attending the show and healthcare setting, within the Healthcare Cleaning Forum, will witness live, detailed demonstrations focusing on environmental healthcare cleaning.

The live, informative demonstrations will be conducted by BICSc Commercial Director, Denise Hanson, who will be joined by Technical Specialist, Kelsey Hargreaves. They will show how to clean effectively and efficiently as part of the demonstrations, which will be held in hospital settings to teach about specialised cleaning method guidelines, dress codes, hand hygiene, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Spencer-Cooked added: “We are thrilled BICSc is hosting the live healthcare demonstrations at the show this year. The team will share its industry insights alongside details of how BICSc continues to evolve while ensuring cleaning operatives, who perform such a vital role worldwide, are at the heart of everything we do.”

As the largest independent, professional, and educational body within the cleaning industry, with over 62,000 Individual and Corporate Members, BICSc continues to lead the industry with its groundbreaking initiatives aimed at supporting the cleaning community on a worldwide scale.