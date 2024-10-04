BICSc celebrate success at European awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) is celebrating award success after winning a top accolade at this year’s European Cleaning & Hygiene Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BICSc Technical Manager, Kelsey Hargreaves, was announced as the winner of the prestigious Rising Star of the Year Award at the awards ceremony staged in Lisbon, Portugal.

Neil Spencer-Cook, BICSc Group Managing Director, said: “Massive congratulations to Kelsey for winning this award, we are so delighted and very proud of her outstanding achievement. It is fantastic that Kelsey has been recognised for all the incredible work she does within the industry, she is one of the numerous rising stars within the team at BICSc.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual awards celebrate excellence in the professional cleaning sector, recognising and rewarding exceptional standards in areas including client relationships, adoption of smart technology, diversity and inclusion, raising the image of the industry, leadership, new business start-ups, sustainability, and rising talent.

Award Winner BICSc Technical Manager Kelsey Hargreaves

The Rising Star award “recognises new talent in the sector, identifying individuals who have made a significant impact on the provision of services within their organisation and who are demonstrating potential to shine in the future” with the judges “looking for those people working at ground roots level who go above and beyond what is expected of them in order to exceed client expectations and influence excellence in all aspects of service provision”.

Celebrating her success at the awards gala dinner, winner Kelsey Hargreaves said: “I am so thrilled to have won the Rising Star of the Year Award, it’s an amazing achievement and it is wonderful to receive this accolade in recognition for the work I am doing within BICSc and the wider global professional cleaning community.”

In addition to her role at BICSc, Kelsey is a Youth Ambassador for Youth Employment UK, and has extensive experience in site inspections, project management and is adept at overcoming the issues faced in operational cleaning services and particularly training models.