Beers flowing after winners of the Daventry Pub of the Year Competition announced

Held at the Arc Cinema in the heart of Daventry town centre, the second annual awards evening recognised the achievements of local public houses in four categories aimed at celebrating the industry locally and those who work tirelessly to serve their communities.

There was continued success for The Countryman at Staverton, Daventry, as owners Linda and Darren built on their success from last year by being announced as the Winners of the Village Pub of the Year for the second successive year.

There was also continued success for The Knightley Arms in Yelvertoft as they were named the Best Dog Friendly Pub of the Year for the second year running, whilst the Best Beer Garden Pub of the Year went to The Althorp Coaching Inn situated in the picturesque village of Great Brington.

Publicans across Daventry celebrate local success with MP Chris Heaton-Harris

The Final Award saw micropub Early Doors named as the Daventry Town Pub of the Year for pubs in and around Daventry Town Centre. The family-owned pub built on their recent success at the inaugural Northants Life Awards where they were named Best Destination Pub or Bar.

Chris said “Pubs are at the heart of our communities here in Daventry. We all know how difficult the pandemic was for pub owners, many of whom contacted me to share concerns about falling footfall, rising costs, and reduced opening hours. I'm so pleased to see the industry bouncing back despite cost-of-living challenges.

Pub of the Year has been a great reminder that it's now more important than ever to support our locals, so we can make sure they're here for generations to come! “

Also joining the evening was Emma McClerkin OBE, Chief Executive for the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) who spoke about how the industry employs of 1 million people across the UK and over 1,200 people locally in Daventry across 90 pubs.

The Knightley Arms, Yelvertoft voted Best Dog Friendly Pub of the Year

Other businesses supporting the event included Just the Business, The Arc Cinema, Brandprint UK, Rapido Print Solutions, Little Beas Boutique & John Douglas Photography and NNBN as well as Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Jonathan Nunn who gave his support to the Daventry licensed retail sector.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AND RUNNERS UP

Daventry Town Pub of the Year

Winners – Early Doors

Runners Up – Chasers and Middlemore Farm

Best Village Pub of the Year

Winners - The Countryman, Staverton

Runners Up – The Royal Oak, Crick and The Knightley Arms, Yelvertoft

Best Beer Garden Pub of the Year

Winners – Althorp Coaching Inn, Great Brington

Runners Up – The Royal Oak, Crick and The Wheelwright’s Arms, Watford

Best Dog Friendly Pub of the Year

Winners – The Knightley Arms, Yelvertoft