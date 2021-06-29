Becky climbs career ladder at leading Daventry law firm

Becky Colledge.

The promotion at Rollasons forms part of the firm’s development and growth strategy, with the implementation of a new organisational structure that outlines clear career paths for all staff, so they are able to grow and develop within the firm.

Becky joined Rollasons in March 2019, she qualified as a Licensed Conveyancer in 2009 following graduating from Northampton University with a Law Degree in 2005.

She has experience of dealing with all elements of residential conveyancing work, including freehold and leasehold transactions, re-mortgages, transfers of equity and equity release matters. She is highly regarded within the industry and well-known within the local area, having helped many local people buying and selling their homes.

Kam Vara, Joint Managing Partner and Head of Property at Rollasons which has branches in Daventry and Leamington, said: “Becky is a pivotal member of the team, demonstrating commitment, hard-work and providing real value to our team and clients. The promotion is the next step in Becky’s career and we wish her every success moving forward as the role offers her more scope and a clear path to develop within the firm.”