Be blinded by talent with headline favourites 2nd Hand Daylight in Daventry this weekend

The alternative 70s and 80s cover band will raise the roof at The Peppermill on Saturday night with Cleo on the mic.

Drummer Tim Sharp said: "This will be the band's first gig in the town with new singer Cleo; which also includes John on guitar, Andy on bass and myself on drums.

"We've been around for a few years now but due to Covid, like all bands, we are only just got back playing live."

Entertaining the crowds at Crick Music Festival.

The band play covers from the likes of The Cult, Sex Pistols, The Specials, U2, Primitives, The Damned, Adam Ant, The Beat, Joan Jett, Blondie and The Cure.

They headlined Crick Music Festival in September and the last time they played in the town was at the Daventry Motorcycle Festival in 2019.

Tim added: "We'd only played a few gigs when the virus hit England so, it's cool to finally be back out gigging again. Since we last played Dav, Cleo's come into the band and given us so much more energy.

"At the moment, this is our last gig of the year so, we can't wait to get going on Saturday."