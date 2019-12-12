Bathroom fitter owed thousands by bust firm 'saves the day' by completing job for elderly Northampton couple

A bathroom fitter was hailed as a hero after completing a job for a disabled, elderly Northampton couple despite not being paid by his employers which has gone into voluntary liquidation.

Gareth Riley says he is owed around £3,500 by Premier Kitchens and Bedrooms after the firm, which had a showroom in Northampton, went bust last month.

Gareth Riley with the invoice to the Northampton couple whose bathroom he fitted for free

"It's made Christmas very difficult with three girls, it's not going to destroy me as I have got savings," he said.

"But it's totally unexpected and the way they have treated everybody is disgusting.

"When you ask someone to clear one more job and promise payment and then don't pay, that's not on."

Gareth had worked for Premier for around three years before the Peterborough-based company went into voluntary liquidation, leaving him with unpaid invoices up to a few thousand pounds.

The 45-year-old, from Braunston, was promised by the company that he would be paid for a bathroom job he had finished - having paid around £800 for parts out of his own pocket - and a subsequent job.

But the money never arrived, leaving him short of materials from the last job so he could not complete the other one.

The final job was for two pensioners, one of whom has Alzheimer's disease, who had been let down six times by a fitter after having the materials for their bathroom delivered before Premier went into liquidation.

When Gareth called to tell them he could not do the job either, he was so heartbroken by their woes that he decided to do it anyway despite not getting paid.

The daughter of the couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I was over the moon. I was quite emotional when Gareth said he would do it.

"It's reassuring to know how kind people can be and shows there are some kind people in this world - Gareth saved the day."

Gareth, like every other fitter and customer of Premier, now has to contact RSM Restructuring Advisory, who have been instructed to assist the directors with preparing the company to enter liquidation.

And RSM spokesman said: "As liquidators have not yet been appointed, we are unable to make any further comment, but all creditors are invited to contact RSM with details of any claims."

The owners of Premier did not respond to a request for comment.