'Banksy' of Daventry who puts smiles on faces with dazzling knitted postbox hats reveals identity

Postboxes on the Timken estate have been snapped wearing wonderful woollen covers in hand-knitted designs.

The Daventry Express featured some of the colourful creations and appealed for the creator to come forward.

We can now reveal the mystery artist is Julie Walker, who has been spreading miles of smiles to passers-by with her eye-catching displays.

She has been joined by Valarie McGurk, who is behind the carefully-crafted tree gifts brightening the streets.

Julie, who lives on the Timken estate, said: "I just wanted to make people smile.

"I'm hoping to get more people involved as time goes on."

The ladies are busy preparing their Halloween and Christmas creations, so keep a look out.

If you'd like to get on board with the knitters, email [email protected]

