Baker & Baker net-zero targets approved by SBTi

A bakery products manufacturer with a site in Daventry has received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets.

The validation of Baker & Baker’s targets represents a significant milestone in the Group’s climate journey, and lays out a clear timeline for the business to eliminate carbon emissions from its manufacturing operations and value chain.

Baker & Baker, which employs 175 people at its manufacturing site at Drayton Fields Industrial Estate in Daventry, has committed to achieve net-zero (net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain) by 2040, in line with the 1.5°C science-based pathway.

In addition, Baker & Baker has had the following near-term Energy & Industry and FLAG (Forest, Land and Agriculture) targets approved by the SBTi:

Near-Term Energy & Industry targets:

A reduction of absolute scope 1, 2 & selected scope 3 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2022 base year

FLAG targets:

A reduction of absolute scope 3 FLAG GHG emissions 30.3% by 2030 from a 2022 base year

A reduction of absolute scope 3 FLAG GHG emissions 72% by 2040 from a 2022 base year

A commitment to no deforestation across the Group’s primary deforestation-linked commodities, with a target date of December 31, 2025

To deliver these targets, Baker & Baker is prioritising decarbonisation initiatives throughout its manufacturing operations and value chain.

A number of projects have already commenced, including energy and carbon-reduction modelling across its manufacturing sites, the installation of a large solar panel array at the Group’s Santo Tirso site in Portugal and engagement with key ingredient suppliers on their decarbonisation journeys. The latter will be critical to ensure the Group is able to deliver across all of its targets, and in particular, its FLAG commitments.

The validation of Baker & Baker’s net-zero targets by the SBTi demonstrates the Group’s commitment to deliver deep emission cuts in line with climate science, and support its customers on their net-zero journeys and with the delivery of their SBTi commitments.

Baker & Baker was supported by two established sustainability consultancies, 3Keel and Canopy: Sustainability Consulting, in developing its net-zero targets, decarbonisation strategy and securing verification from the SBTi.

Matthew Acheson, CEO of Baker & Baker, commented: “We’re extremely pleased to have received validation of our net-zero targets from the Science Based Targets initiative.

“We recognise the need to reduce carbon emissions across the business, and were keen to ensure our targets were not only viable and realistic, but developed in line with climate science. Many of our key customers have or are in the process of setting SBTi targets of their own, and our decarbonisation journey will directly support their net-zero commitments.”

Baker & Baker employs around 1300 people in the UK across four sites, including Daventry, which employs 175 people.