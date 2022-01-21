Badby football champions kick off New Year with county win

After Badby School found themselves winning the local football tournament and becoming the South Northants and Daventry champions, the boys from Years 5 and 6 were lucky enough to progress to the county finals on the other side of the county to take on fellow winners of their local tournaments.

The boys won the County Football Finals and will go on to represent Northamptonshire in the East Midlands U11s Football Finals.

Ben Edge, Badby head of school, said: "I am so proud of all of the boys and the coaches. They showed themselves to be true Badbarians in their attitude, hard work and sportsmanship.

"I cannot wait to see them in the East MIdlands Finals later this year."

Antony Witheyman, CEO of Innovate Multi Academy Trust, said: "Badby has a rich sporting history and we are so proud of this amazing achievement.

"A small village school like Badby to be representing the whole of Northamptonshire is fantastic. All of the iMAT schools wish Badby the best of luck in the next round and hope that they bring home yet another trophy."

The team beat Bozeat Primary School 1-0.

