Award-winning Long Buckby football coach in field of his own

Phil Moss.

Phil Moss is Northampton FA's 2021 Grassroots Coach of the Year for Long Buckby AFC Ladies.

He started Long Buckby AFC Ladies from scratch in 2019 and never gave up on the ladies, despite many defeats.

Phil invited players to get involved with the club and have fun, no matter what their experience or ability.

Award-winning team.

A season of hard work later, the ladies were undefeated in the mini-league and prior to the lockdown disruption had only lost one game.

Phil said: "It isn’t just me who gives up their time and helps out with this team and all our other teams within the club.

"Thank you to this amazing football club for their continued support and the belief in us and allowing us to grow the way we are.

"Jenny Moss, thank you for all the work you do along with Ian; without that we couldn’t even play. Thanks to all the other committee members at the club for there support and help throughout the last two seasons. Also a massive thank you to my wife Becci Moss for allowing me to spend all the time I do there."

He praised coaches Layler Timbs, Alvaro Parra, Daniel Rooke, Geddy Moss, Lee Thomas, Dan Gibson and Netty Miller for their hard work and support.

Phil added: "he biggest thank you has to go to my partner in crime Scott Wilkinson."

He also gave thanks to the all the players at the club.

"I’m so proud to be a part of this project and I’m looking forward to what the future holds," added Phil.