Award winning 'county pub of the year' announces shock closure in Northamptonshire village

A multi-award winning micropub has announced it will permanently close its doors after six ‘wonderful’ years.

The Badgers Arms – run by husband and wife team Ali Gage and Jeff Harrison – will sadly close for the final time next month (July).

In an emotional Facebook post on Sunday this week, a statement read: “It is with immense sadness that The Badgers Arms will permanently close its doors at 2 High Street, Long Buckby, on Saturday 8th July 2023.

The award-winning Badgers Arms in Long Buckby will close in July after enjoying huge success over six years

“We are closing our doors as we refuse to renew our tenancy with our Landlord.

“We still have our mobile bar and hopefully we will see you at an event or two in the future. (We're open for bookings).

“It has been a wonderful adventure. We have had a real blast.

“We have made so many friends in the last 6 years, and won so many awards.....we leave on a high, having won the CAMRA pub of the County, twice!! All our love, Ali and Jeff, The Badgers Arms.”

More than 100 comments were left on the shock post by villagers and customers who expressed their sadness at the news.

One said: “Thanks for having the best pub for miles.” Another said: “Such a sad and great loss for the village and even further afield. What can I say to tell you how much you've done to welcome us all and serve all of us with humour, patience ...lots of patience! and love for all who climb the stairs to your marvellous pub. Thank you.” One customer said: “This is a real loss to Long Buckby.”

Ali and Jeff opened the upstairs micro-pub – formerly and Indian restaurant – in December 2017. It specialises in local real ales and craft ciders, although the pub is also known for its extensive gin selection and quality wines.

