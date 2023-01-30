A Crick schoolgirl who can have up to ten seizes a day with her debilitating condition has been nominated for a Rotary Young Citizen Award.

Liliane Cunliffe, 8, was diagnosed with epilepsy in August 2020.

She has gone on to raise vital funds and awareness to help others with the brain disease.

Sophie and husband Neil with Lilianne.

Her parents Sophie and Neil say they are proud of their little girl.

Sophie said: “Liliane has some tough days at the moment, but despite her challenges, she is doing OK.”

Liliane has headed a number of fundraising events for the Epilepsy Society. She has raised nearly £2,000.

"A cheque for £250 has just been donated in her name to the Epilepsy Society from Focus Taekwondo,” her mum added.

Lilianne with Taekwondo instructor Adrian Perkins.

"Liliane has been taking classes with them since she was first diagnosed with epilepsy and Polymicrogyria (a condition characterised by abnormal development of the brain before birth), and they have been so supportive. This money was raised by the club holding a sparring tournamen and money was generated from ticket sales to view the event.”

Sophie said she now set her sights on climbing the World Trade Center in New York for charity.

"We have starting looking into whether or not this would be possible,” she said.

"She’s a very determined little girl and we are so proud of her.”

Liliane said: “My medicine makes me quite tired sometimes, but I promise to do all I can to help make people with epilepsy better."

