Award for Daventry 999 call handler who kept woman calm throughout fire ordeal

Joanne receives her award from Chief Officer Darren Dovey. Picture: Kirsty Edmonds.

Joanne Garner, who works in the Fire Control centre in Daventry fielding 999 calls from members of the public, was commended for the calm and professional way in which she managed a distressing call back in February.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service held an Awards Ceremony at the County Ground on Friday to honour staff members who went above and beyond in the line of duty.

Chief Fire Officer Darren Dovey was on hand to present five commendations where the actions of individuals or teams led directly to the saving of a life or delivered an outstanding service to the public under extreme pressure.

He said: “The last 20 months or so have been tough for all of us and it makes the fact that we are able to bring people together for the first time in two years extra special.

“While the pandemic has been difficult, it has also shown the best of what the Fire Service can do in a crisis. Unlike many other occupations, firefighters and many other frontline staff could not work from home and as such continued to come into work and serve the public."

“The Fire Service continues to be held in high regard by the community and this is due, in no small part, to the efforts of the people who have been commended. Their unselfish commitment to the safety of our community is worthy of being recognised and we are extremely proud of them.”