Authentic taste of Turkey as new kebab house opens in Daventry

An authentic taste of Turkey is on offer at a new business in Daventry.

No. 8 Kebab is based on the Royal Oak Industrial Estate, and features a range of kebabs including doner and charcoal grilled shish.

Pizzas are also on the menu.

The new kebab house.

To kick off his new business, owner Ibrahim Ari, is offering half price on doners for a week, from the grand launch on Friday (June 3).

Ibrahim said he was looking forward to the launch.

He said: “People can order their takeaway online for delivery or collection and enjoy sumptuous, delicious, juicy, tender and fiery kebabs.

"I’m looking forward to meeting lots of new customers.”

For more information, visit No. 8 Kebab on Facebook or Instagram or visit www.no8kebab.co.uk It’s open from 12pm – 10pm.