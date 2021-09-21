Array of mouth-watering food stalls bring crowds to biggest and best Daventry Farmers' Market

Visitors to Daventry Farmers' Market enjoyed the biggest and best event to date since the ease of Covid restrictions.

The market was funded and organised by Daventry Town Council, who were excited to invite an array of artisan food related stalls to the town all selling culinary related products and produce.

Traders sold everything from breads and sweet treats, cheeses and chutneys, to smoked fish, pies, meats, hot takeaway foods, ciders, gins and much more in-between.

Several retailers reported higher takings on the day due to the increased footfall.

Daventry Mayor Cllr. Karen Tweedale said: “It was amazing to see Daventry buzzing once again as this community event attracted many families and visitors from further afield to our lovely town.

"Along with the many returning stallholders it was a pleasure to welcome many new traders, and what a treat to have such a wide selection of products on our doorstep for the day."

1. Visitors enjoy the market. Photo Sales

2. Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale talks to the stallholders. Photo Sales

3. High Street was buzzing. Photo Sales

4. People enjoyed the farmers market. Photo Sales