Antique shop is only getting more popular as family continues to expand ‘weird and wonderful’ products

An antique and vintage shop is only getting more popular as the business owners continue to expand the “weird and wonderful” range of items available to see and purchase.

Jenny Coleman is the owner of family-run business The Antiquarium, located at popular shopping destination Weedon Depot.

The business has been a staple of the shopping village for many years, but Jen took over and turned it around under its new name more than three years ago.

Now, The Antiquarium houses more than 40 traders under one roof and is known for Petunia the pterodactyl – who is not for sale and hangs from the ceiling.

Petunia saw the start of Jen’s love for having items dangling above customers as they peruse the variety on offer, and she is now joined by a mermaid too.

Having last spoken to the Chronicle & Echo back in October 2023, manager Lauren Coleman provided an update on how well the shop is doing.

“Business has been really good,” she said. “Our quiet days aren’t very quiet anymore and we have some lovely new dealers in. The business is always evolving and our units go really quickly now. There’s a waiting list and we’re a hotspot.”

Two additions soon to join The Antiquarium include a vintage furniture trader and someone who offers wedding stationery – which is a completely new offering.

When asked what she believes customers like most, Lauren explained there is just as much to see and do as there is to purchase.

“Even if you’re not sure what you’re looking for, there’s a lot to see and do,” said Lauren, who has been the manager for the past three years. “It is a day out.

“I’m really proud of the shop and it’s a place I’ve seen work from the ground up. Knowing I’ve been a key part of that brings me so much joy and accomplishment.

“It’s a place like no other. The stuff I see and learn about are things I never would have seen otherwise.”

The manager believes it is the fact they are a “hub for the weird and wonderful” which sets them apart from other antique shops, as traders often visit The Antiquarium when they do not know where to place an item.

Emphasising the importance of supporting independent businesses like theirs, Lauren said: “We’re family-run and I’m disabled. It provides me a place where I can contribute and feel totally understood and comfortable. We pour our heart and soul into this place.”

The team is currently having a variety of props made to be displayed in the shop, which includes gremlins which resemble the staff members.

“The sketches and designs have been put forward,” said Lauren. “We’re expanding how weird and wonderful we are.”

For more information on The Antiquarium, visit the business’ page here.