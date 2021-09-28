Another win for Braunston Marina - thanks to green-fingered groundsman Ian

Ian with the cup.

The marina won the business category in the Braunston Village Gardens Association's Annual Gardens Competition 2021.

Tim Coghlan, director of Braunston Marina, said: "Despite cutting down on our garden maintenance budget – with the huge drop in customer and visitors due to Covid-19 – I was surprised and delighted to learn that we had still won the Dennett Cup in the category ‘Businesses not on the High Street or The Green’ – of which there are more than 20.

"The reason for our continued success is our green-fingered groundsman Ian Norris, who also acts as our harbour master."