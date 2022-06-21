Another award-winning chapter for treasured Weedon book store

Celebrations are taking place at a family-owned business in Weedon who have won a Muddy Stiletto’s award for the second year in a row.
The Reading Tree, based at The Depot, has been voted the Best Bookshop in Northamptonshire.
Owner Michelle Jay said: “The ethos of Muddy Stilettos is all about celebrating and supporting the most unique, interesting, brilliant local businesses. We were up against some tough competition including some very long-established brilliant bookshops, so I am so thrilled we've won!
“Thank you so so much to all of you who have supported us in our journey. We are a small family-owned business, and in the days of Amazon dominance, I am so humbled that so many of you have chosen to support us.”
The Reading Tree is a new and pre-loved book-shop based in the beautiful countryside setting of The Depot.
It stocks thousands of books new and pre-owned - but there's something rather special about the price. All the new titles are £2.50, regardless of the RRP.
Michelle added: "The business has grown significantly - mainly due to word of mouth - and we see the same faces on a regular basis which is absolutely wonderful.
"We do run events when we are able to, such as storytime for pre-schoolers on a Monday morning, and an after-school happy hour where children can come get a book, cake and a milkshake for £5. We also run events throughout the school holidays, and we are looking to start a book club in the spring."