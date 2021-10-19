Ambitious new £500,000 mental health hub opens doors at Daventry academy

All smiles at the launch of the hub.

Celebrations to mark the launch of the social, emotional, mental health provision at Daventry The Parker E-ACT Academy took place last week.

There is currently no such provision within the town or the surrounding area, so Northamptonshire County Council approached the academy as it already had a strong reputation for SEND provision.

Executive headteacher Simon Cox said: “I am extremely proud to be able to open this provision and we’re so grateful to Northamptonshire County Council, E-ACT and the Regional Schools Commissioner for their support in opening this centre.

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale was at the launch.

"We look forward to The Parker E-ACT Academy being seen as a key supporting hub for young people suffering with SEMH in Daventry.”

It is estimated that 150,000 children in mainstream and special schools are experiencing SEMH challenges. National data shows that a child with any special educational need and disability (SEND) is significantly more likely to leave school without any qualifications.

The provision includes a sensory room, up to eight small classrooms, a food technology toom, ICT room as well as general offices.

The hub will be a base for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and other external agencies and will allow a group of up to 20 young people with additional needs, such as anxiety, autism, ADHD and more, to access a fully inclusive school.

A view of one of the rooms.

The hub will help students.

Cutting the ribbon.

A view of the kitchen.