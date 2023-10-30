A Daventry charity that helps people in need of household furniture has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.

Daventry Contact supports people in poverty by providing a variety of household necessities, collecting donated furniture and delivering it to homes and sheltered accommodation.

The donation from Amazon will go towards covering costs of essential staff as they work to help people in poverty.

Lawrence Watson from Amazon in Daventry nominated the charity for the donation. He said:

“I am so pleased that Amazon can support Daventry Contact with this donation. The work the charity does in our area is outstanding and I hope this donation boosts its efforts.”

David Locke, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, added:

“It is our pleasure to support Daventry Contact with this donation. We hope it makes a difference to those in need across Daventry.”

Kristen Middleton from Daventry Contact said:

“I would like to thank the team at Amazon in Daventry for supporting us with this donation. We are passionate about easing the burden of poverty in our community and donations like this help us to do that.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.